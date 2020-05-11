Birmingham Zoo grateful for community support

“So when you walk through the zoo, the elephants will come over and start looking at you and start sniffing the air with their trunks like, ‘oh, somebody’s actually here,’” says President and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn. “Whereas with other animals like birds, they like it when it’s quiet. We’re having a lot of birds lay eggs and sit on nests right now, because it’s quiet. But overall the animals you can tell, they know it’s different.”