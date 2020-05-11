Birmingham Zoo grateful for community support

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo says it does not have a reopen date yet, but it is preparing to open as soon as it can. It’s grateful for community support that is keeping it going.
Since shutting down almost two months ago, the zoo says it has lost out on admissions, gift shop and membership sales that generate 90 percent of its revenue.
The CEO says running the zoo takes about thirty thousand dollars a day, including one thousand dollars a day just to feed the animals who are also working through the pandemic.
“So when you walk through the zoo, the elephants will come over and start looking at you and start sniffing the air with their trunks like, ‘oh, somebody’s actually here,’” says President and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn. “Whereas with other animals like birds, they like it when it’s quiet. We’re having a lot of birds lay eggs and sit on nests right now, because it’s quiet. But overall the animals you can tell, they know it’s different.”
Pfefferkorn says the zoo has and will hopefully continue to receive stimulus funding, if it needs it. In the meantime, he says you can donated by going to Birminghamzoo.com
