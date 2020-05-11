Birmingham salon decides to delay reopening for safety of staff and customers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eager salons were finally able to open their doors Monday, but one Birmingham salon we spoke with is deciding to hold off for a bit.
We spoke with Clay Jones, Orbit Salon Owner, and Joe Babin, Orbit Salon General Manager.
Their plan right now is to open May 25th.
They said that’s a collective decision made between management and the staff, and called it a gut feeling.
You can see flyers up at their business showing they’ll be open at 50% capacity on Monday, May 25th.
And when they do open, guests must wear masks, clients must call Orbit before coming in, and will be greeted when their stylist is ready.
Customers will also have their temperatures checked with a no-touch thermometer and will be asked questions about possible exposure or symptoms.
While safety is their priority, logistics play a major role too.
“We also have face shields, we have masks, we have gloves, we have hand sanitizers, we have all of that, and fever guns,” said Babin. “It’s a lot of stuff that, if you’re going to do it properly, it’s going to take a minute to get all that in because it’s at such a high demand right now,” said Jones.
Jones said these are not decisions you think you’re going to have to make when you open up a business, but their main priority is making their staff and their clients feel as safe and as comfortable as possible.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.