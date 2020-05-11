Anniston man cooks for seniors in Georgia who are vulnerable to COVID-19

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Dan Sawyer is making slow-cooker ginger honey chicken. He's browning the chicken thighs on the stove and will put them in a slow-cooker, along with a sauce that includes ginger, honey, soy sauce, pineapple and ketchup, among other ingredients. He says he'll also make gravy and serve the chicken on a bed of rice.
Then it will go to seniors who live in an apartment complex in Carrollton, Georgia.
Sawyer is an insurance and risk consultant who had a previous career in food service.
The COVID-19 pandemic, and "stay at home," "safer at home" and social distancing orders and guidelines, took him off the road and left him working at home. So that freed up time to cook.
He cooks the two meals for residents in an apartment complex in Georgia, who are aged 55 and older and who need extra help with getting food, and have no family or support network to go to the store for them.
Many of them can't get out because of COVID-19 concerns and a few don't even have a car of their own.
"So when the pandemic hit I knew they were going to be high risk to go out and buy groceries, so it was just a call to action for us," says Sawyer.
When we caught up with him, he was also smoking a pork butt, and planned to serve baked beans on the side.
He says a friend, Debby Kellet, who now delivers the meals, came up with the idea.
"She lives in a senior community and she was telling me about one of her neighbors that only had ten dollars to eat on for the next five days. So that kind of tugged on my heart. So, with my food service background, I thought that she and I could do something," Sawyer told WBRC.
So the two asked the apartment manager to identify 10 people who were in need, and the meals started. He usually cooks them on weekends.
After he prepares the meals, Sawyer then places them in commercial food containers with foil, and freezes them overnight. He says the containers are as expensive as the food itself, if not moreso.
He meets Kellet at the Alabama/Georgia state line on Tuesdays, and she takes the food on to her apartment complex in Georgia. They hope to eventually expand their efforts, into a non-profit with a GoFundMe page.
If you would like to donate, or simply get a recipe, you may contact Dan Sawyer at dtsawyer@cableone.net .
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.