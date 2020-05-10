Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Frost Advisory remains in effect for areas to the north until 8 AM this morning. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in patchy frost formation in portions of Central, East Central, Northeast, Northwest and West Central Alabama mainly in typically cooler valley locations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
The Northwestern wind flow has continued through the early morning hours and allowing temperatures to remain chilly across the state, dropping to near 35 in some northern counties. As we go through the day winds will become more easterly as an area of high pressure shifts south and east toward The Gulf. This will provide an opportunity for a warming trend through the afternoon with highs again approaching 75 area-wide.
A dry cold front will move across the area tonight and with cooler air following the front afternoon highs tomorrow will be a degree or two cooler than this afternoon. Weather changes being by Tuesday as a more typical, almost summer-like weather pattern returns.
The warming trend will continue through the end of the week but an area of high pressure will build strength over The Southeast, effectively limiting a return flow of moisture from The Gulf. The more plentiful moisture will be channeled north from Texas toward The Ohio Valley allowing the air over Central Alabama to remain relatively dry and enhancing the rising temperature pattern both Thursday and Friday.
Highs may actually approach 90 degrees by week’s end in areas to the south. finally, a weak area of low pressure will approach West Alabama by Friday allowing for the formation of a few afternoon thunderstorms but no Hazardous Weather is expected at this time.
Enjoy the cool weekend temperatures. Conditions are about to warm considerably and Happy Mother’s Day.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.