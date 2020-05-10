State officials offer guidance for graduation ceremonies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s new amended “Safer at Home” order goes into effect Monday. That order removes the ten person limit on gatherings, and now some schools are preparing to use that to their advantage.
As Alabama loosens restrictions, schools across the state are opting to have graduation ceremonies.
Although the ceremonies will be far from normal, state officials say that there are certain guidelines that should be followed to make sure that everyone stays safe.
“Graduations are open to larger numbers of people, but they are still subject to all of the social distancing guidelines. We’ve sent some guidance to superintendents this week, so six feet between families and we also strongly encourage people to remember that there are also guidelines in the public health order under section 1 for how individuals should be appropriately attired. So wearing face masks," said Alabama State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.
Schools should also look for larger than normal spaces to hold ceremonies.
“Most of them are looking for bigger venues so most of the superintendents I’ve talked to this week have moved away from gyms and auditoriums to football stadiums where they can be more spread out. They’re also looking at things like entryways, so again if you’re all having to come through one narrow entrance, then you might be forcing people to not be able to maintain that social distance,” Mackey said. “So they’re looking at both entryways and also the venues. And another thing that we’re looking at as we consider those things, is inside seating. So students who are seated, I think you’re gonna see situations where students are sitting maybe on a football field but they’re not all sitting together in rows. They’re six feet apart.”
Officials also urge that anyone feeling sick stay home.
