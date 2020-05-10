B’ham Mayor Randall Woodfin pens an open letter on the reopening of Alabama

If you don’t have to go out, continue to stay home. If you do have to go out, please practice social distancing, remember to wash your hands and remember to wear a face covering. I’ve said this before and I will continue to say this: we are all in this together. And if we can all join in agreement to do whatever we can to stay safe and healthy but to also find safe ways to support each other, let’s do it. Please remember to practice common sense during this ongoing crisis.