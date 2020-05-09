Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 am through 8 am Sunday morning. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation overnight for parts of Central, East Central, Northeast, Northwest and West Central Alabama, mainly in typically cooler valley locations. These conditions could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold tonight through early tomorrow morning.
Clouds have continued moving south during the early morning hours and cool conditions have settled over the region. Temperatures through the afternoon and evening will continue to be well below average as a ridge of cool high pressure builds strength over the region through Sunday. The cold front has now pushed well south and northwesterly winds also continue overspreading the region. The winds will diminish tonight and with rapid radiational cooling temperatures will fall to near record levels for the date by sunrise Mother’s Day Morning producing the before-mentioned potential for frost in the sheltered valleys and traditionally colder sites in North Alabama.
There will also be a reinforcing shot of cooler air moving through the region tomorrow afternoon and Monday morning but with the front now parked well to the south and cool, dry air in place this system has little chance for producing any rain. The upper ridge remains in place Tuesday and Wednesday but high pressure will begin shifting from The Gulf Coast States toward the Carolinas Thursday and at the surface high pressure will build from the Central Appalachians and into the Mid-Atlantic States which will bring a wind shift with directional winds at the surface switching from north to east by mid-week. Still conditions remain rain-free as the limited moisture pattern remain across the Southeast.
The only significant rain chances beyond mid-week into the end of the work week will be confined to areas across Mississippi and Louisiana as some moisture will result from winds wrapping around the area of high pressure but Gulf Moisture will remain limited across Central Alabama with much warmer temperatures by week’s end.
