Saturday Morning Weather

There will also be a reinforcing shot of cooler air moving through the region tomorrow afternoon and Monday morning but with the front now parked well to the south and cool, dry air in place this system has little chance for producing any rain. The upper ridge remains in place Tuesday and Wednesday but high pressure will begin shifting from The Gulf Coast States toward the Carolinas Thursday and at the surface high pressure will build from the Central Appalachians and into the Mid-Atlantic States which will bring a wind shift with directional winds at the surface switching from north to east by mid-week. Still conditions remain rain-free as the limited moisture pattern remain across the Southeast.