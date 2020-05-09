How local nail salons are prepping to reopen on Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In less than 48 hours, restaurants, bars, hair salons, and nail salons, along with several other businesses, will be allowed to reopen across the state.
Since Friday’s announcement, Tu Le’s phone has been ringing nonstop.
“I’ve been very very busy since 11:08 yesterday. I stayed up till almost midnight just trying to book appointments," said Tu Le, owner of VIP Nails and Vestavia Nails.
Le says her appointment book is now filled up for the next few days, but when clients walk in Monday, things will look a little different. Customers will be seated in every other chair, there is now plexiglass barriers at every station, along with hand sanitizer and gloves.
"You can move the plexiglass to whichever station, but we try to place everyone out across the shop so they don’t sit next to each other," Le said.
Le says every customer who comes in must also wear a mask. As soon as you walk in the front door, each customer will be required to wash their hands before going to the table.
“We will slow down, we will take longer between clients, we are going to send them to the sink several times to wash their hands,” Le added.
Le has been in business for 15 years and says while these practices may be new to the public, most of them were already part of their daily routine.
“We were always wearing a mask, we were always working with hospital-grade disinfectant with our tools, and we were always wearing gloves. This was normal for us," said Le.
Le continued to clean Saturday to prep for Monday’s reopening, something she’s been praying for for the last two months.
“It’ll be, oh my gosh, I probably won’t be able to sleep," she said.
If you want a manicure or pedicure, Le is taking appointments only because she is working with a limited staff. The appointments also help her manage how many people are in her shop at one time. “We will accept some walk-ins depending on how booked we are, but if you’re waiting, we ask you wait outside or in your car,” Le said.
