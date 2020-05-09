Coach Saban surprises 103-year-old World War II Veteran

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Major Wooten is in hospice care right now but he looked fit as a fiddle earlier this week when Nick Saban surprised him with a Zoom call.
He wore a hat just like Coach Saban does and was surrounded by his daughters and family for the call.
Wooten turned 103 in December. He was born and raised in Cullman and Winston County, worked at US Steel for 40 years and was married for 75 years. Plus he’s the biggest Alabama fan.
“I’ve been an Alabama fan since 1938,” Wooten said during the call.
He was also one of four brothers who served in WWII.
“Geez, you being a veteran, we really appreciate your service and all you did,” Saban says.
Wooten’s family says the call made his day.
