Birmingham PD helps feed families in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of vehicles lined the street around Legion Field Saturday for a food giveaway.
The Birmingham Police Department hosted the event from 9 am until 3 pm. Chief Patrick Smith said it’s an excellent way for the department to support the community during such a hard time.
“You can look at the unemployment numbers and know Birmingham has been hit hard,” said Smith. “This is our way of giving back.”
The department hopes to feed up to 1,000 families.
