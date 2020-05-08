Weaver man buys and delivers pizzas for first responders and nurses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Weaver man wants to help those who help others, and chose to do it at lunchtime.
Dylan Roberts spent much of Friday picking up pizzas, then delivering them to the Oxford and Anniston Police Departments, the Anniston Fire Department and the nursing staff on duty at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital.
Roberts says his parents taught him to help those who help others and that's what inspired him to buy the pizzas with his own money, and surprise those agencies at lunchtime.
“Growing up, my mom and dad always taught me to take care of those who take care of you,” Roberts said immediately after making a delivery to the Anniston Fire Department.
Friday, however, was an unusually busy day for him.
"Normally I like to take five pizzas or so, at a time. But this time, I was like, I'm going to do something very special, and this time I bought about eight Milo's Sweet Teas, and I'm splitting them up between the places, and I bought 40 pizzas," said Roberts.
And the bulk of those pizzas Friday went to the nurses who were on duty at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital, whose CEO came out to the parking lot to meet Dylan, at the end of National Nurses Week. Roberts himself is trained as a patient care tech and current works at a local car dealership.
He has received a few donations for his kindness, but mostly paid for it all out of his own pocket.
