Tuscaloosa now following state’s plan for reopening

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa says it will now follow the state’s plan to move forward with reopening.
Shortly after Governor Ivey amended the safer at home order, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox repealed his executive order which laid out plans to reopen the city in three phases. The city is now deferring to the state health officer's phased reopening.
Maddox says the city got a jump start on social distancing and that’s why he feels it’s time to reopen parts of the city’s economy.
"We’re at the point where we can being a reasonable step up and I think you’re beginning to that throughout the community,” Maddox said.
Maddox says the goal during the outbreak is to protect the healthcare system. He says the Tuscaloosa community has done that so far.
"We’ve done our job and now we’ve got to begin opening back up our economy because on the flip side we’ve seen a 56% increase in domestic violence. We have seen in the last couple weeks an increase in crime. We need to get people moving and working again but in a responsible way that not only protects the individual but protects our healthcare system. I think what the governor outlines, what the city is doing can accomplish that,” Maddox said.
People still need to follow all the CDC guidelines especially when it comes to social distancing.
"The city cannot protect an individual from contracting COVID-19, but we can all take steps to protect our health care system,” said Mayor Maddox. “We encourage every member in our community to follow all guidelines from the CDC and ADPH.”
Maddox tells us if the hospital system is put into jeopardy because of some of this reopening, then the city will take a step back and put more restrictions into place.
The city will announce a plan for City Hall operations next week.
