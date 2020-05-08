Trussville church taking phased approach to reopening

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Come Monday, churches will be allowed to reopen their doors to worshipers. But are they ready to hold traditional services? One church in Trussville is taking a phased approach.
They'll still be celebrating Mother's Day this Sunday at Hope Everlasting Ministry in Trussville.
"We’re doing a park and type worship celebration for Mother’s Day celebration. The weather is going to be beautiful,” Pastor Derrick Jordan said.
Beyond that now that the governor says churches can resume services using social distancing, Pastor Jordan says he’s taking a more phased approach for now.
"And to a capacity controlled kind of approach where we use multiple service opportunities and continue to use the creative opportunities we’ve had to do church thus far,” Jordan said.
Jordan has about 300 members and is keeping their health top of mind. He knows a lot of you miss coming to church and is asking for you to keep the faith. Jordan says this coronavirus situation too shall pass.
"The way the Lord gives it to me is this way…in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, God is setting new precedent in the pandemic. So I just believe that even in the midst of this, God is doing what he does. He’s giving us an opportunity to be drawn together setting a new precedent for His church,” Jordan said.
Pastor Jordan, like many area pastors, believe they are reaching more people right now through online services and feels technology will lead them in a more creative direction to reach even more people in the future.
