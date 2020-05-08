‘Refrain from having public gatherings of more than 10’: Dr. Wilson issues recommendation for Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson spoke Friday about his concern that the community is not seeing a decrease in COVID-19 numbers.
Dr. Wilson issued a strong recommendation that in Jefferson County people refrain from having public gatherings of more than ten people, including church services, for another two weeks.
This is a recommendation, not an order, but Dr. Wilson said he hopes people will heed the recommendations.
Wilson said, “Just because you’re allowed to do something, it’s not necessarily the smart thing.”
Dr. Wilson spoke in response to Governor Kay Ivey’s amended and more relaxed Safer at Home order. That order says restaurants can open starting Monday with limited capacity and salons can open using CDC guidelines.
Wilson said anyone who thinks they may have symptoms including fever, loss of taste and smell and body aches need to get tested. He said testing is expanding in the county, but the sites have not been very busy.
Dr. Wilson and Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo both say they know people are hurting and businesses need to open, but they hesitate to encourage anything less than social distancing and masks when it comes to opening.
Wilson said he and other doctors want to see what happens with COVID-19 cases after more businesses start to open on Monday, May 11. He said it makes him nervous that more businesses are opening, but he knows they need to open.
