Rain moves into Central AL Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday morning! We are starting the day off with cloud cover and some spotty showers. Many locations are in the 50s this morning. Temperatures are significantly warmer compared to yesterday thanks to the cloud cover in place. We are watching a strong cold front to our west that will bring in a round of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms later this morning and into the afternoon hours. I think the best chance to see widespread showers will likely occur between 8 AM- 3 PM. Rainfall totals are expected to add up around a quarter to a half inch in many locations. Lower rainfall totals are expected in east Alabama.
There's a small chance for a few thunderstorms in Greene and Hale counties late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. Rain and storms that move through could produce strong winds late this morning. Severe weather is not expected across Central Alabama today. The greatest threat for stronger storms will likely occur in the southern half of Mississippi and into parts of South Alabama and the Gulf Coast. We will trend significantly drier and cooler as we head into the overnight hours. We will see a wide range in temperatures this afternoon. Areas along and north of I-20/59 will only see highs in the low to mid 60s. Areas south of I-20 could see highs in the mid to upper 60s. I'm forecasting a high of 64°F in Birmingham this afternoon. It will be a good day to grab a rain jacket!
Wind Advisory: We are expecting winds to increase late this morning and into the afternoon hours as a cold front begins to move into our area. We could see sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. The wind advisory begins at 8 AM and ends at 7 PM. Make sure you secure outdoor furniture and trash cans. We can’t rule out sporadic power outages due to the gusty winds that could occur later today.
Cold Air Moves In: I would recommend covering up or protecting your plants/garden tonight and possibly Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the lower 40s. I do think we will see several spots dropping into the mid to upper 30s along and north of I-20/59. We could see several locations flirt near record low territory over the next couple of mornings.
Record Lows This Weekend:
Saturday (5/9):
Anniston: 41°F (1960)
Birmingham: 40°F (1984)
Tuscaloosa: 42°F (1992)
Sunday (5/10):
Anniston: 40°F (1966)
Birmingham: 38°F (1966)
Tuscaloosa: 41°F (1984)
Cool Mother’s Day Weekend: Saturday will give us some sunshine mixed with some cloud cover along and south of I-20. Temperatures are expected to stay 10-15 degrees below average with highs only climbing into the mid 60s. It will remain slightly breezy Saturday afternoon with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Mother’s Day will provide us plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It should be a beautiful Sunday afternoon! Next Week: Upcoming weather pattern is looking very quiet for Central Alabama. We’ll start off cool to start next week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will trend significantly warmer by the second half of the week with highs climbing into the 80s. Our next rain chance might not develop until next weekend as moisture begins to increase across the Southeast. Models are hinting of high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s next Thursday through Sunday (May 14-17). Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a safe weekend!
