Rain moves into Central AL Friday morning

Cool Mother’s Day Weekend: Saturday will give us some sunshine mixed with some cloud cover along and south of I-20. Temperatures are expected to stay 10-15 degrees below average with highs only climbing into the mid 60s. It will remain slightly breezy Saturday afternoon with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Mother’s Day will provide us plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It should be a beautiful Sunday afternoon! Next Week: Upcoming weather pattern is looking very quiet for Central Alabama. We’ll start off cool to start next week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will trend significantly warmer by the second half of the week with highs climbing into the 80s. Our next rain chance might not develop until next weekend as moisture begins to increase across the Southeast. Models are hinting of high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s next Thursday through Sunday (May 14-17). Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a safe weekend!