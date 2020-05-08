ICU nurse details working at St. Vincent’s during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rachelle Vick is taking care of COVID patients at St. Vincent's.
"It was a lot. It was a lot of hours, we completely converted this unit to a COVID ICU,” said the patient supervisor.
She says this job is different than normal nursing experiences, but she still works to keep a relationship with all her patients.
“We are still making that connection, we are using our personal cell phones, we are Facetiming, that sort of thing,” said Vick.
Vick says it’s hard to put into words just how this disease affects people
“We’ve had people who were positive but never had a symptom at all, which is why I think people say oh it’s not that bad, but it is, because you can have other people who are devastated or ill and don’t survive,” said Vick. “I think sometimes people don’t realize how serious it can be, we watch how bad this disease, virus is, day in and day out.”
She has a word of caution for us.
"We need to stay vigilant, wear our masks, wash our hands because things change very rapidly and it doesn’t affect every person in the same way,” she said.
Although the days are long and sometimes emotional, she feels the support from the community.
"It is a hard job, and I feel like it’s a calling,” she said.
