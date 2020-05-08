Hale County man brings new business to his hometown in Sawyerville

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Friday’s ceremonial groundbreaking for Stretch A Dollar in Sawyerville is a dream come true for Eugene Tinker.
“Some of the elderly was 70 years-old, 80 years-old still driving to the city to be able to get eggs,” Tinker said.
He returned home to build a business that could benefit current and future generations. Tinker, who owns a software company and now lives in Atlanta, is building a grocery store similar to a dollar store on a lot at the intersection of Alabama Highway 14 and Dedrick Circle in in Sawyerville.
“So I said the more and more successful I get, I was going to come back and give the community and this is my giveback to the community.”
Stretch A Dollar will create 5 jobs. Employees will get paid by the hour and earn a wellness rate to buy their own insurance. Hale County Commissioner Patti Rhodes believes sales taxes from Stretch A Dollar will help pay for other improvements in Sawyerville.
“This is going to help the tax in our community and maybe drizzle down into the roads and everything that we need,” Rhodes explained.
Tinker believes people in Sawyerville will benefit after the store opens. “It’s taking your dollar and stretching it as much as you possibly can to actually get what you need,” he said.
Construction starts next week. Tinker hopes to have the store open for business by the first week of July.
