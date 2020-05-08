Hale County Commission rents truck to continue picking up garbage

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Malia Chapman went weeks wondering when Hale County would send someone to pick up her trash.
“It’s like Christmas when the truck comes. What does that mean? I mean this is the second pick up in 7 and a half weeks,” she said.
Her holiday came Friday morning. That’s when workers came to get her garbage and empty other trash cans along their route. “It’s frustrating. It’s not their fault, it’s the county’s fault,” Chapman added.
One garbage truck was out of service after it was involved in accident. Then another broke down and had to be repaired. Trash continued to accumulate and frustrate some residents like Chapman.
“Well it smells and I have to leave garbage cans out and the dogs turn it over, the wind turns it over. My house is overflowing with garbage. It’s just unsanitary,” she went on to say.
“For the last three of four days I have been driving the trash truck,” Hale County Commissioner Donald Anderson explained. Anderson and fellow County Commissioner Patti Rhodes said the county is now renting a truck to pick up garbage as quickly as possible.
“In the last couple of days we have made progress. I’ve talked to the engineer and rode out in the county myself, with my husband, and it’s looking a lot better,” Rhodes went on to say.
Hale County Commissioners believe another garbage truck will be in service next week. They hope trash collection will be caught up and back on schedule by the end of next week.
