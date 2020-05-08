Facebook live planned to discuss COVID-19 impact on homeless, food insecure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side getting a closer look at how COVID-19 is impacting those who have no place to call home or may not know where their next meal is coming from.
We keep talking about the governor’s Safer at Home order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but what if you don’t have a home?
Staying healthy is a lot more difficult.
And experts predict more people will find themselves either food insecure or homeless because of this pandemic.
Saturday afternoon, health experts from UAB as well as representatives from Pathways and Jones Valley Teaching Farm will answer questions and concerns about homelessness and food insecurity on a Facebook live.
The executive director of Pathways, which is an agency that serves homeless women and children, said they’re having to cut back on some of their services and reduce their capacity so they can safely socially distance.
This Facebook live is not only for people going through food insecurity and homelessness, but also for people who want to find out ways to help.
“There are some people who are just a paycheck or two away from homelessness, who are not going to rebound quickly. And so, we need to be ready," said Executive Director Carrie Leland. "We at Pathways and other homeless service providers in Jefferson County need to be ready to not only serve those who are experiencing chronic homelessness that we are serving currently, but we need to be ready to serve those who have never been homeless before.”
The Facebook live will start Saturday at 2 p.m.
You can watch on UAB's School of Public Health Facebook page
You can also send questions ahead of time to sallen1@uab.edu.
