Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani to perform during Saturday’s Grand Ole Opry broadcast
Blake Shelton is among the country music stars performing at the Grand Ole Opry on May 9. (Source: Circle)
May 8, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 12:53 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Saturday’s Grand Ole Opry will feature a remote performance by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani from Oklahoma.

The couple will perform their hit single "Nobody But You" during the show, while Opry members Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch will take the stage at the historic Nashville venue.

The show will air live at 8 p.m ET/7 p.m. CT on Circle. It will also air live on Circle's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on where you live.

Country music stars have continued to perform Saturday nights at the Grand Ole Opry without a live audience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

