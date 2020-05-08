BBJ: Amazon a potential new client for the old Century Plaza

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A prominent Birmingham property could soon get new life as a last-mile delivery center – with Amazon.com as the potential tenant.
The Birmingham Business Journal has learned Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group has the Century Plaza property under contract and is proposing to demolish the 743,795-square-foot former shopping mall and build a new delivery center.
Plans for the build-to-suit project – dubbed Project Magic – were presented to the Eastwood Neighborhood Association on Thursday evening.
The site plans presented at the public meeting call for a 201,475-square-foot delivery center with about 320 on-site employees. The cost of the project was not disclosed in a proposal reviewed by the BBJ.
While Stonemont and the city of Birmingham declined to name the potential tenant, the BBJ has learned Amazon is the tenant being pitched for the site – although the project isn’t a done deal at this point.
Amazon does not comment on potential projects.
To move forward, the project would require approval from the Birmingham City Council Planning & Zoning Committee. Public records do not indicate any pending incentive proposals for the project.
The project would breathe significant new life into Century Plaza. The mall located along Crestwood Boulevard near Interstate 20 closed 11 years ago. At its height, it had more than 100 tenants before closing in 2009.
