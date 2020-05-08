Barber in Ensley says he opened Friday to help kids in community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey says barbershops can open Starting Monday, as long as they can follow social distancing and sanitization guidelines.
But one barber we spoke with in Ensley isn’t waiting until Monday.
Robert Banks is the shop manager at Straight Line Barbershop. He said he opened up at noon Friday not only to pay for bills, but also to continue to help kids in his community.
We first spoke with Banks back in 2018 when he organized an event to give kids in Ensley free haircuts before school started, along with backpacks full of supplies.
He said right now is usually when he starts saving up to buy supplies for the kids, and he couldn’t wait any longer to start working.
Now, Banks said all the barbers wear gloves and masks, and the customers can only come in if they are wearing masks.
Only 10 people can be inside at a tim, and he texts his customers who are parked outside to let them know when it’s safe for them to come in.
"The school year will start either in August or September. Whenever it starts, I need to be ready to give back to the children for the book bags as well as the haircuts," said Banks.
He said their goal is to help 500 kids this year.
Banks said they have hand sanitizer at each station, which they had to begin with, and at the front door.
And they also have masks for customers who don’t have them.
