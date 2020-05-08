Alabama small businesses pleased with new hope for opening up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey’s new order is welcomed news for a lot of small businesses in Alabama. Many were struggling to stay afloat after being forced to close. Some businesses have had closed up shop because of the public health orders. Others are doing what they can to survive. Now they have a better chance to make a living and stay in business.
The Male Room, a barber shop in Inverness defied the Safer at Home order and opened last week. The owner, Scott Farr was glad to hear from Governor Ivey. “I’m pleasantly surprised she went ahead and made the announcement. I’m glad she did for the other businesses,” Farr said.
Farr was cited for violating the state order, but remained opened. He says his employees were desperate to earn a paycheck. “They are the ones who suffered the brunt of this and have gone without income for up to seven weeks,” Farr said.
Queen’s Park in downtown Birmingham has had to shift to just a catering business after the bar was shutdown. Owner Laura Newman said her employees don’t want open up for customers to return inside. “The entire staff has told us that they are not comfortable allowing a single guest in the space due to the fact we can’t operate without our staff we will not be opening the inside sitting area to the public.” Newman said.
Even with the new order Farr said the struggles will remain. “All of us in the barbershop and restaurants who are going to have to operate under these conditions, lower capacity. Still going to be difficult to maintain any level of profitability,” Farr said.
Newman hopes to expand outdoor sitting if the city of Birmingham allows it.
Farr said he is booked up until next week and may need to hire more people to meet that demand if they can operate under that 50% of occupancy restrictions.
Newman she wants to hear if Mayor Woodfin will go along with the order or if he will apply new restrictions.
