Wallace State grads have drive-thru graduation

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A special drive-thru celebration was held Thursday for the Wallace State Community College 2020 graduates.
Hundreds of grads drove through campus as they were greeted by cheering faculty and staff in masks before stopping to receive a diploma cover and tassel from Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics.
“Today was full of joy,” said Dr. Karolewics. “Our graduates appeared so grateful to have the opportunity to drive through and have something placed in their hand that they had worked so hard for. It was fun to see the family units drive by and see everyone share in the moment. It was a beautiful, special day.
“This group of graduates probably deserves more than a diploma,” she added. “They deserve a medal after all they’ve endured this semester. We were overjoyed to see them again and to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Cars started lining up on College Drive shortly before 10 a.m., many with family, friends and even pets in tow, to mark the occasion on what would have been the eve of the 400 students’ original graduation date.
Each student was encouraged to celebrate in their own unique way, and many cars were decorated with Wallace State orange and blue, posters, balloons and more. Masks varied from the traditional to mascot-style masks.
