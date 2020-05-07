Wallace State grads have drive-thru graduation

Wallace State grads have drive-thru graduation
Wallace State Class of 2020 (Source: Wallace State Community College)
By WBRC Staff | May 7, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 6:36 PM

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A special drive-thru celebration was held Thursday for the Wallace State Community College 2020 graduates.

Hundreds of grads drove through campus as they were greeted by cheering faculty and staff in masks before stopping to receive a diploma cover and tassel from Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics.

Wallace State Class of 2020
Wallace State Class of 2020 (Source: Wallace State Community College)

“Today was full of joy,” said Dr. Karolewics. “Our graduates appeared so grateful to have the opportunity to drive through and have something placed in their hand that they had worked so hard for. It was fun to see the family units drive by and see everyone share in the moment. It was a beautiful, special day.

“This group of graduates probably deserves more than a diploma,” she added. “They deserve a medal after all they’ve endured this semester. We were overjoyed to see them again and to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Wallace State Class of 2020
Wallace State Class of 2020 (Source: Wallace State Community College)

Cars started lining up on College Drive shortly before 10 a.m., many with family, friends and even pets in tow, to mark the occasion on what would have been the eve of the 400 students’ original graduation date.

Wallace State Class of 2020
Wallace State Class of 2020 (Source: Wallace State Community College)

Each student was encouraged to celebrate in their own unique way, and many cars were decorated with Wallace State orange and blue, posters, balloons and more. Masks varied from the traditional to mascot-style masks.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.