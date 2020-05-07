A Vestavia Hills mail carrier goes viral after her TikTok photo bomb

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills mail carrier who accidentally photo bombed a TikTok video is the newest social media star.
The viral video shows Collins Kitchens and Alexis Dinga filming their dance when Annette Desmond rolls in for her cameo.
The two Auburn University students had placed their cellphone on top of a mail box and that's how Annette got "caught."
The video has been featured in publications across the country.
And after the initial photo bomb video Collins and Alexis teamed up with Annette again and made another video. They also gave her a gift, a box of gloves. That's what she asked for.
The video has been viewed millions of times.
