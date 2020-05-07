Tuscaloosa City Schools set tentative date for graduation ceremonies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Cars lined up outside Tuscaloosa’s Central High School Thursday morning as people came to pick up caps, gowns, special yard signs and more to help recognize the senior class of 2020.
“My daughter, she was so excited, looking forward to graduation, and she actually cried. She’s happy to get her cap and gown,” Latasha Hughes said.
"Most importantly my cap and gown. I am excited about this and just happy to graduate from Central High School,” Markiya Smith, a graduating senior, explained.
Coronavirus turned many end of semester plans for the senior class upside down. Students won’t be getting some of the things normally associated with graduation, including a ceremony.
“I’m happy about getting this stuff, very happy. You were worried you wouldn’t get it because of the virus, so I didn’t think we were going to graduate,” Tailor Taylor added.
Once folks got these items in hand they started feeling good about what the class of 2020 accomplished and what is yet to come.
“She’s going to be excited. She’s going to smile and if she cries it’ll be joyful tears,” Hughes concluded.
Tuscaloosa City schools spokeswoman Lesley Bruinton said Tuscaloosa City Schools set dates of July 25th through 26th for graduation providing those ceremonies can take place.
