Teachers learning to adapt to the ‘new normal’ of distance learning

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shift to distance learning has been a new challenge for both students and teachers.
Teachers are still accountable for the 8-hour work day, but now it’s broken up into video sessions with students or professional development meetings with administration.
Pelham High School teacher Emily Driver starts her day from of her laptop, checking in what school leaders and her geometry students.
“My daily tasks are when I get up make sure I don’t need to need to communicate with anybody and make sure all my lessons are posted,” said Driver. “Week to week it’s a little heavier depending on what our students need and what our administration needs.”
Students are assigned work on Monday and have until the next Monday to get it done. Driver says she's constantly monitoring student progress on assignments to make sure they understand and checks in for mini tutorials throughout the day.
“Try math problems and they can’t get them, I can see that immediately,” said Driver.
She also records lessons for students to review. Driver says even though she’s not with students in the classroom there’s a personal accountability and district accountability to continue to meet student needs.
“Expectation of communicating clearly and within a timely manner. If we’re asked to meet at a certain time, we have to be available,” said Driver.
