Some unemployment filers are feeling the pinch of not getting paid as new claims are reported

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New unemployment numbers came out Thursday, and some filers are starting to feel the pinch from not getting paid.
Katie Boteler said her husband’s business was one of the first to shut down follow Governor Kay Ivey’s initial Stay at Home Order.
He’s been filing claims for several weeks now, but no money has arrived.
Boteler’s husband, Shane is a tattoo artist in Birmingham.
“We depend, on a day-to-day basis, on how much money he brings in per client,” Boteler said.
But Shane hasn’t seen a client since early March and has yet to be approved for unemployment.
“As soon as we filed, we obviously had to wait for the initial letter to come in. Well, the initial letter came in saying that if he was approved, he would be approved for so much a week. Well, that was the last thing we heard and that was at the end of march,” Boteler explained.
As of last Friday, 29,000 more initial unemployment claims were reported in Alabama.
Unemployment offices across the country have been bombarded with calls about claims, and many are looking for answers.
“We have been able to pay approximately 84% of those COVID-related active claims filed since March 16th,” said Communications Director for the Alabama Department of Labor, Tara Hutchison.
“We’ve paid out more than $500 million in those benefits that are related to COVID since that time period,” Hutchison said.
But what about those like Katie Boteler’s husband, who still haven’t been paid?
“It’s important for them to know that we hear them. We are very aware that we have not been able to pay everyone. We’re working constantly to improve the process, to streamline the process, to make it as easy as we possibly can, so that we can get those claims out faster,” Hutchison said.
In the meantime, the Botelers are trying to remain calm and patient.
“I know it’s a crazy time and everybody’s doing all that they can, but there’s just no way to fix what’s already difficult to deal with. I know that everybody’s doing the best they can,” Boteler said.
Hutchison said those who have been approved for unemployment will receive back pay for the time they’ve gone without payments.
Meanwhile, Katie Boteler said her husband is scrambling to come up with rent payments for his tattoo shop, so he doesn’t lose it.
