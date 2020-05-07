Several Tuscaloosa doctors say the response to COVID-19 might be more harmful than the actual virus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Tuscaloosa doctors said the response to the coronavirus could be more harmful than the virus itself. One of those physicians is using an Alabama football analogy to get the point across.
When we think of Alabama football, most of us think of an overall strong team, ready to take on their opponent. That’s what at least a total of five Tuscaloosa doctors compare the general population’s immune system to - for the most part, healthy and strong.
Those five doctors include Dr. Clint McEntyre, Dr. Dale Christiansen, Dr. Robert Eatan, Dr. Raymond Poore, and Dr. David Williams. Dr. Williams owns Tide Wellness and has a background dealing with infectious diseases on three different continents.
Williams wrote the article “Ray of Hope” and describes that we will never get a chance to coach against COVID-19 due to all of the widespread restrictions put in place.
Restrictions, he said, have put about 30 million Americans out of work, including many Alabamians. However, the problems aren’t just economic, they’re medical too. According to Dr. Williams and the other five doctors the response to the virus could also cause other negative health effects.
Dr. Williams knows patients who have personally told him they’ve avoided going to a doctor’s office or hospital when sick or for a check-up due to fear.
“While we will never be able to measure how much did we save by going to shelter in place, we will also never be able to measure how many people have breast cancer that are further along, how many people that have colon cancer that are further along, how many people have heart disease and haven’t gone to the hospital. If you shut down all local businesses, if you shut down the life blood of our economy, that’s not a reasonable expected response,” he said.
Dr. Williams wants to make it clear he recognizes the virus itself is a legitimate threat and it is something we should take seriously. He says his full article dives deeper into how national and local leaders should’ve responded to the handling of the virus.
DCH Health System said COVID-19 is a new virus and the understanding of it and how to respond to it has evolved on a daily basis. The city of Tuscaloosa said it is important that we continue to listen and learn on this journey. Dr. Williams says experience and judgment is valued.
See both DCH and the City’s full response to Dr. Williams article and links to his articles below.
“COVID-19 is a new virus and our understanding of it and how to respond to it has evolved on a daily basis. Because of this, DCH has continually adapted its efforts to fight this disease based upon recommendations from the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health.”- DCH Health System
“It is important that we continue to listen and learn on this journey and Dr. Williams experience and judgment is valued. The City has and will continue to consult with physicians, researchers and epidemiologists from DCH, UA and UAB. In addition, we have engaged many physicians in private practice. The City, and ultimately, our community has benefited by having a diversity of thoughts and approaches to this pandemic.”- City of Tuscaloosa communications.
You can read “Ray of Hope” by clicking here and “Coronavirus Truths” by clicking here.
