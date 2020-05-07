Push to open Alabama churches or possible lawsuits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday was a National Day of Prayer but this weekend will be another Sunday where churches are expected to keep their doors closed because of the coronavirus.
A Jefferson County lawyer told WBRC that various churches want to open up, much like some small businesses did last week. If Governor Kay Ivey doesn’t allow for church services inside of the church some folks may head to the court.
Attorney Eric Johnston sent a letter last week to Governor Kay Ivey after implementing her Safer at Home Order which kept churches shutdown. “Churches and businesses both observed the rules. They socially distanced, they stayed closed, why can’t you trust churches to do the same thing - to regulate their meetings?” Johnston said.
While some churches may be pushing to open up again others are taking a more cautious approach such as the Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Ensley. “We don’t want to come to church and get sick. We are taking our time and we are watching the numbers. We are going to work with our leaders,” Pastor Tyree Anderson said.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has advised law enforcement not to enforce the health order against churches. Johnston said the churches he has been in contact with are waiting to see what Governor Ivey does next week. He believes she will allow the churches to open again but if not there will be lawsuits.
“I expect there will be lawsuits filed around the state. We see it in other states where their have been orders that are not clear and the last one from the governor is not clear,” Johnston said.
Pastor Anderson said he still plans to look to the Lord and the latest health data before opening up his church again. “The governor and the attorney general want to open things back up because they are concerned about the economy but when people die you don’t have an economy,” Anderson said.
Governor Ivey’s office tells us the continue to get information from the clergy and religious community on what they should do next. The governor is expected to make her decision on the order next week
