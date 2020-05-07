34 people arrested in connection to Tuscaloosa crimes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Tuscaloosa police patrolled high-crime areas, searching for illegal weapons, drugs and wanted persons.
Police say during this operation, 34 people were arrested on various charges, including: failure to appear arrests, felony and misdemeanor drug charges, weapons violations, and felony and misdemeanor warrants were served.
A vehicle stolen out of Jefferson County was also found, and the person in possession of it was arrested, according to police.
Police Chief Brent Blankley said that these operations would continue in an effort to make the streets of Tuscaloosa safer.
