Pell City dog dies at vet after abandonment, apparent pill overdose

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pell City woman wants her neighbors to know animal cruelty is real, in her city, and is a felony.
Earlier this week Malin Barber and her father found what appears to be a German shepherd lying in the road, emaciated, and shockingly overdosed on some type of drug. In fact, pills were scattered around the dog.
Barber says she spoke to the dog to let him know he'd be okay. She believes the dog wasn't used to people speaking to him in a kind voice.
A St. Clair County deputy came to investigate and a Pell City animal control officer took him to the city’s animal control center.
They took him to a vet where it was discovered he had numerous health issues. Sadly, the dog died after arriving at the center.
"They came to the conclusion that he had severe extensive internal damage from all kinds of hookworms, heartworms, liver, kidney failure, I guess from the drugs, just overdosed," Barber told WBRC.
Barber believes the dog was dumped by whoever fed him all of the pills and believed he lived his life on a short chain somewhere.
She says she was relieved to hear he died surrounded by people who cared about him. So, apparently, were workers at the Pell City Animal Control Center.
“While we weren’t able to save him, at least we can take comfort in the fact he did not pass alone and his last hours were comfortable and safe with people who cared for him,” a post on the center’s Facebook page said.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Juana Corbin says investigators are looking into the incident.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.