One graduate is boldly going where no UAB grad has ever gone before

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being the first to do anything is a big deal, so when Peyton Blaylock finished up her degree at UAB she was making history. Blaylock is the university’s first ever graduate of the UAB Undergraduate Immunology Program.
“It’s a great accomplishment and I am so humbled,” said Peyton Blaylock. “It’s been a long time coming because I switched majors and transferred in and while most of my friends have already graduated from college, I was still working in the classroom. But it is great now.”
Blaylock is a Vestavia Hills High School graduate and started up school in the nursing program at the University of Alabama. After one semester, Blaylock transferred to UAB and that is where she would later learn of her new path and challenge of getting an immunology degree.
The Undergraduate Immunology Program at UAB is a four-year curriculum offering courses that focus on topics in immunology, the innate immune system, the adaptive immune system, microbial pathogen-immune system interactions, and immunological mediated diseases.
Blaylock is planning on taking the year off to travel and apply for master’s degree programs at schools to become a physician assistant.
