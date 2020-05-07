Mayor of Vestavia Hills asking Gov. Ivey to allow more small businesses to open

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - “It is truly not fair to penalize a small business that probably would not have more then ten people in their shop at any one time.” Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry is asking Governor Ivey to relax the Safer at Home order.
Mayor Curry sent a letter to Ivey Wednesday on behalf of businesses that still can’t open under the order that’s set to expire May 15.
Curry said she’s talked to business owners who say they won’t survive with no certainty that they will be allowed to open May 15, and she says some say they won’t survive unless they can open before May 15.
In the letter Curry asked Ivey to include restaurants, gyms, barber shops and salons in the businesses that can open now. She says these businesses can operate with the same level of safety as larger stores.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.