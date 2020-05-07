Kohl’s will reopen stores in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kohl’s department stores will reopen in Alabama on Monday, May 11.
In preparation for a safe reopening, the company says it has made enhancements to the store environment and staff operations to prioritize the health and safety of Kohl’s customers and associates.
All Kohl’s stores will implement health and safety best practices, including limited store hours, social distancing measures, elevated cleaning procedures, and new returns process.
Limited-contact drive up service will continue for customers seeking to pick up Kohls.com orders at local stores without leaving their cars.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.