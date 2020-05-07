Judson College brings horses on visits to Perry County nursing homes during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Judson College in Marion has a tradition dating back to the 1920’s when it comes to horses. The school’s equine science program has a special relationship with some of Perry County’s oldest residents. You can tell from pictures they provided that the people shown posing with horses love to be around them.
“Many of them grew up on farms or rode horses in their lifetimes. So it brings back memories and it’s amazing the things that they want to share with us,” Jennifer Hoggle explained. She was part of a group that recently visited the Perry County Nursing Home and Southland Nursing Home and brought horses along for the visit.
The school started an animal partnership class several years ago. One core objective of the course includes visiting nursing home residents. Coronavirus made that a challenge this year.
Those at Judson College found a way to continue the tradition and protect folks during the visit by visiting through the gated pavilion through the yard and letting the residents interact that way.
“We feel like it’s just a huge chance for residents to get out, resident to interact and bond with us, the community, our students. We get as much out of it as they do.” Hoggle said. The officer manager of Southland Nursing Home told WBRC their residents look forward to the folks from Judson College visiting them every Tuesday for the month of May.
