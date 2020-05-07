Jefferson County has to decide how to spend $115 million in coronavirus funds

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County has received $115 million dollars in federal funds in the CARES program to help with problems stemming from the coronavirus. Now the county leaders have to find a way to spend the money.
With so many needs out there that could be difficult. And There are a lot, cities and agencies wanting a piece of the pie.
Thursday, the Jefferson County Commission went behind close doors to hear from their attorney on what and how the money can be spent.
“It can’t be used for lost revenue that is number one. You can’t use it for things previously budgeted for you in a budget,” Joe Knight, Jefferson County Commissioner said.
Midfield Mayor Gary Richardson, President of the Jefferson County Mayor’s Association, said his city and other cities in Jefferson County have a lot of needs. “Well immediately we want to be able to do testing. We want to be able to test our citizens, to isolate those who might have the coronavirus, trace their movements," Richardson said.
Commissioner Knight said the money can be used for testing. He knows cities and various agencies need Personal Protection Equipment.
“The Commission is working on a way to distribute the money. We want to be able to put in a process because at the end of the December 2020 we want to be able to account for every penny and the money was spent correctly,” Knight said.
Richardson and other Jefferson County Mayors don’t like the idea of the county making the final decision on who gets the money and how it will be spent .
“This county got the money based on population of your 500,000 then the money should be distributed based on the population of Jefferson County,” Richardson said.
Commissioner Knight said there won’t be backroom deals. There will be an application process and they will be in full communication with cities and others on their needs for funding. A decision on the process and who gets what should happen in a few weeks.
