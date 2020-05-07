Gadsden City HS seniors pick up caps and gowns as their graduation is planned

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The day you pick up your cap and gown for graduation usually isn’t a major event, but these aren’t normal times.
Hundreds of cars lined up Thursday at Gadsden City High School so the students could pick up their graduation attire curbside.
They were greeted with handmade signs, and volunteers, parents and faculty members applauding them.
Of course all of Alabama's schools have been closed due to COVID-19 and many graduations in the state are in question at this point.
Gadsden City Schools superintendent Tony Reddick says he definitely wants to have a graduation ceremony for what he calls a bittersweet school year, and he's considering three mini-graduations so he can maintain social distancing.
They may happen in a single day or possibly even spread out over three days.
“We’re super glad that we have an opportunity to meet with our students here right now, and what we’re doing here is passing out the caps and gowns and other information, so if we’re going to pass them out, we need to let them wear it and walk across the stage, so we’re planning on something significant for this class,” Reddick said.
Seniors also came to drop off textbooks, laptops and uniforms. At the last stop they each received a T-shirt and a Frios Pop.
Reddick says he still hopes to hold the ceremony in late May or early June.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.