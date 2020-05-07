FIRST ALERT: We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday, but rain returns Friday

TURNING COLD SATURDAY MORNING: Saturday morning will likely start off similar to this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Some spots north of I-20/59 could easily drop into the mid-to-upper 30s. If you are worried about your garden or plants, I would highly encourage everyone to cover them up Saturday and Sunday morning. Saturday will be a chilly day with temperatures only climbing into the mid 60s. Some spots north of Birmingham could see highs in the lower 60s. A few models hint that temperatures could stay in the upper 50s for parts of north Alabama. It is May, right? I am not sure if it will get that cold thanks to a higher sun angle during this time of the year. Temperatures are expected to be 15 degrees below average. We should see temperatures around 80°F for this time of the year.