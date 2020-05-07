FIRST ALERT: We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday, but rain returns Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! The big story today is the cold temperatures this morning. We are waking up with temperatures in the lower 40s with many spots north of I-20 in the mid to upper 30s! Temperatures are nearly 15-20 degrees below average. Our average low for May 7 is 57°F! You will need a coat this morning if you have to step outside. The good news is that the winds are calm this morning, and we will not see the windy conditions from yesterday. We should see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will begin to increase across Central Alabama late this evening and tonight as a cold front begins to move into our area. Get ready for rain tomorrow morning.
FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN FRIDAY MORNING: Clouds are expected to increase tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. Models are hinting that rain could be moving into northwest Alabama during the morning hours between 6-8 a.m. Scattered showers will become likely during the mid and late morning hours. We could see a final push of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm during the early afternoon hours as a strong cold front moves through our area. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow. The best chance for stronger storms will stay well to our south and west into parts of Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s with some 70s south of I-20. Winds will also increase tomorrow afternoon with west-northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts around 30 mph. Rainfall totals are expected to add up around a half inch to an inch. Highest totals will likely occur for our northwest counties including Marion, Winston, Fayette, and Walker counties.
TURNING COLD SATURDAY MORNING: Saturday morning will likely start off similar to this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Some spots north of I-20/59 could easily drop into the mid-to-upper 30s. If you are worried about your garden or plants, I would highly encourage everyone to cover them up Saturday and Sunday morning. Saturday will be a chilly day with temperatures only climbing into the mid 60s. Some spots north of Birmingham could see highs in the lower 60s. A few models hint that temperatures could stay in the upper 50s for parts of north Alabama. It is May, right? I am not sure if it will get that cold thanks to a higher sun angle during this time of the year. Temperatures are expected to be 15 degrees below average. We should see temperatures around 80°F for this time of the year.
RECORD LOWS THIS WEEKEND:
Saturday (5/9):
Anniston: 41°F (1960)
Birmingham: 40°F (1984)
Tuscaloosa: 42°F (1992)
Sunday (5/10):
Anniston: 40°F (1966)
Birmingham: 38°F (1966)
Tuscaloosa: 41°F (1984)
MOTHER’S DAY FORECAST: Sunday will likely start cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We might see some clouds early in the day with more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. It should be a beautiful day!
NEXT WEEK: Next week is shaping up to be mostly dry and warmer. Monday and Tuesday will likely see highs in the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the 40s. By Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures could climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. End of next week is looking very warm with highs well into the 80s. If we see a rain chance, it might not occur until next weekend. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Thursday!
