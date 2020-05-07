Eyewitness describes what he saw during altercation involving B’ham police at Walmart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm they are following protocol and investigating an incident recorded on camera involving an off-duty officer detaining a customer.
The video shared on social media shows the officer trying to detain a woman before she was brought to the ground.
A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, says he believes it started when the officer asked the woman to put on her face mask, but quickly escalated beyond that point.
The witness says the woman walked into the Walmart in Roebuck behind him Tuesday evening. He says he could hear the officer ask the woman to cover her face and then ask her to leave the store, but she refused. He says the woman started to use profanity and the officer tried to escort her out. The video shows two other women approach the officer and they appear to be maced. At one point, the woman the officer was trying to detain was taken to the ground.
Birmingham Police couldn't confirm if the incident was in connection to the face mask ordinance, but in a statement said their records indicate that they haven't made an arrest or issued a citation in connection to the ordinance.
Police say their internal affairs division is looking into the incident - which is part of the protocol any time force is used in a police incident - and that often involves talking to the officers and witnesses.
