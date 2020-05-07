Cullman restaurant owner reopens despite governor’s health order

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not hearsay that Rumors Deli is open for business.
The Cullman restaurant has re-opened for business, despite a statewide COVID-19 health order to remain closed.
Annette Harris defied that order Wednesday, opening her dining room to about 30 patrons.
Cullman Police and the health department warned Harris she would be fined, and possibly shut down, if she tried it again.
“That’s my right to be able to do this, and so I thought, by golly I’m going to do it!” Harris said.
She took a stand Wednesday, representing all small business owners, who are suffering from several weeks of closure.
“You know, it’s not right! I want to be able to operate my business how I want to. This is a beautiful building, and I have a beautiful dining room, and why can I not do that?” Harris questioned.
Despite ignoring Governor Ivey’s order, Harris said diners were safe inside her restaurant.
“We had the 6-foot distances, we kept everything like we said, we took everything off the tables, we didn’t do self-serve drinks, we brought them to the customers, we did the refills for them, practiced extra, extra sanitation,” Harris explained.
Harris had plans to welcome dine-in customers again Thursday, but scrapped the idea fearing the health department would shut her down permanently.
“She told me that they would have to pull my health permit. I would not be able to operate. So, I said, well…what would happen if I operated anyway. At that point, that’s when it gets ugly, and they would come and put chains on my doors,” Harris explained.
Some customers found creative ways to break bread together without technically breaking the rules, pulling up tables and chairs along the sidewalk of the restaurant.
“Whether or not you’re with your family or you’re having a picnic with your friends, eating is a big social aspect we’ve been really missing that’s been taken from us,” said diner, Matt Griffin.
Some customers were disappointed they couldn’t dine-in at Rumors Thursday but took advantage of the curbside and drive-through services.
