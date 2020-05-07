Children sick with mysterious inflammatory disease in New York, no cases reported in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Persistent fever, inflammation, and single, possibly multi-organ dysfunction.
“These children are very, very ill,” said Dr. David Kimberlin.
He added, “If [these symptoms were] happening in a given child, the parent would know that child is very sick and would be taking the child themselves to the hospital or calling an ambulance.”
Dozens of children have been hospitalized recently in New York with a mysterious inflammatory disease, potentially linked to COVID-19.
Dr. Kimberlin is a pediatric infectious disease expert who teaches at UAB School of Medicine and practices at Children’s of Alabama.
He has been studying these unusual cases in New York and abroad and said while there is suspicion the illness might be prompted by COVID-19, it is not confirmed.
“The timing of it seems suspicious, some of the patients with this in New York and England and other parts of Europe have tested positive for COVID, others have tested negative for COVID.”
He added, “In any case, it appears that even if it is linked to COVID, it’s not so much, probably, the very early part of the infection but rather more of an immune reaction later on. That’s speculative but it’s currently the way we are trying to put this together.”
The New York Department of Health issued an advisory to all healthcare facilities this week after 64 children were hospitalized with unexplained inflammatory conditions.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has not had an “official” report of a case but a spokesperson said ADPH is aware of the illness and is monitoring the situation.
“The relative perspective for these particular cases that we’re talking about is how incredibly rare and unusual they seem to be at this particular time,” explained Dr. Kimberlin.
He said there is no need for concern but said parents need to continue to maintain social distancing, make sure their children are washing their hands well and regularly and wearing a mask while in public.
“Those have been critically important things for us to do, and that’s the reason we’ve seen the surge in hospitals go down during this lock-down we’ve been through,” said Dr. Kimberlin.
“This virus is still around us. The virus is still here. And if we let our guard down and if we stop social distancing, it will come back. It’s not even hardly a prediction, it’s a fact.”
