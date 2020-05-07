Chick-fil-A in Pell City lending a hand to local businesses

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Small businesses have struggled to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Chick-fil-A in Pell City has stepped in to help out.
Since Monday, Chick-fil-A in Pell City has been buying meals and gift cards to other local businesses in the community.
Chick-fil-A owner Brian Jennings says he saw the idea online and started reaching out to local businesses. “For one week, I’m highlighting a different, locally owned business. Earlier in the week I did a hair salon because they’ve been hit hard. If a customer buys one item, or meal, I’ll buy a second one for free up to a certain amount,” Jennings said. “It’s all about supporting the community.”
Thursday Chick-fil-A highlighted Golden Rule BBQ. “The first fifty customers through the drive-thru who order one meal, they’ll receive an extra meal on me,” Jennings added.
“I was kind of stunned at first when he called, but everybody in the community has really pulled together in Pell City. It’s been amazing. Right now these times are crazy so anything you can do to give back to your local business is awesome," said Golden Rule BBQ GM John McCutheon.
Chick-fil-A Pell City hopes this act of kindness spreads to others to help support local businesses in need.
