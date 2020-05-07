Bessemer Police request help identifying vehicle involved in homicide

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is requesting the help of the public to identify the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a homicide on May 4.
Torie Bouyer was killed on 7th St N in Bessemer on May 4.
Police say the black truck pictured below was involved in the homicide.
Anyone with information about the truck or this homicide is asked to call Det. Ward at (205) 481-4366, the Bessemer Police Department (205) 425-2411 or to remain anonymous the TipLine at (205) 428-3541.
