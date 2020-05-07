Bessemer Police request help identifying vehicle involved in homicide

The Bessemer Police Department is requesting the public's assistance to identify the occupants or owner of a black truck involved in the May 4, 2020 homicide of Torie Bouyer on 7th Street North in Bessemer. (Source: Bessemer Police Department)
By WBRC Staff | May 7, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 2:48 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is requesting the help of the public to identify the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a homicide on May 4.

Torie Bouyer was killed on 7th St N in Bessemer on May 4.

Police say the black truck pictured below was involved in the homicide.

Anyone with information about the truck or this homicide is asked to call Det. Ward at (205) 481-4366, the Bessemer Police Department (205) 425-2411 or to remain anonymous the TipLine at (205) 428-3541.

