Bessemer City High School moves forward with graduation

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools announced this week they plan to have a traditional graduation with seniors getting their diplomas at the school’s football stadium.
Students will receive their diplomas in person at Tiger Stadium on Monday, June 29th at 6pm.
Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter says she wants graduation to be as traditional as possible. After receiving some advice from the Alabama Department of Education and the CDC, the district decided to push the graduation into the summer as far back as possible.
Dr. Jeter says if in person graduation is held at Tiger stadium then, safety measures will be in place including social distancing.
"We’ll be able to easily space out our seniors on the football field. They will have limited tickets. Each senior will only receive four tickets and parents will be sectioned off..It’s going to take a lot of work on the school system’s end but we’re willing to do that in order to keep the ceremony as traditional as possible,” Dr. Jeter said.
The June graduation is plan A. The district has plans B and C which moves graduation more into the summer possibly even into August. All of this is subject to change depending upon the CDC and governor’s orders regarding COVID-19.
