Banners line Pell City highway to honor class of 2020

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - One small city is showing huge support for high school seniors.
A Pell City highway is now lined with banners-- and each one is a picture of a Pell City High School senior.
Jill McCombs, one of the parents behind the idea, said she was heartbroken when she found out her first child to graduate, may not be able to have the typical graduation ceremony.
And she knew she wasn't alone.
So she and others decided to show just how proud Pell City is of their seniors.
Right now, there are close to 270 banners on Highway 231 recognizing the Pell City High School Class of 2020.
McCombs said in one week, they were able to raise $11,000 to pay for the pictures to be printed.
She said she's hoping the banners will stay up until the actual graduation ceremony, which they hope will be in June.
"The way that these people came together to be there for these kids, it can get you choked up. It's amazing. In a week, to raise that much money, in these hard times. People didn't think about that, they just thought about what they could do to make these kids feel special," said McCombs. "And all these people don't have a child. It's not just about their kid. It's about the whole city."
And former teacher, Judy Walker, has a special banner in her memory.
McCombs said Walker very recently passed away, and was so special to the students, so they wanted to honor her as well.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.