World of Works 2.0 goes virtual this year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works 2.0 will look a lot different this year but the goal will be the same. WOW 2.0 is not just any career expo, it’s a huge hiring event for high school seniors where they can interview for part- and full-time jobs.
Now this year it won’t be face-to-face but seniors will still have access to employers and vice versa.
WOW 2.0 was postponed due to COVID-19 originally, but the good news is West Alabama Works said WOW 2.0 will take place now as a virtual online event Tuesday, May 19.
Interview times will be scheduled in the coming weeks. However they want to get the word out now, so students can register on the website.
The purpose of this expo is to create awareness about exciting career options among students and educators while addressing workforce needs in our region.
Existing employers in the region continue to have unfilled job openings due to a shortage of skilled workers.
If you’re a high school senior interested in signing up click here.
