WBRC FOX6 News produces “Alabama Strong” to benefit local food bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “Alabama Strong” is a one-hour music special, produced by WBRC FOX6 News, featuring virtual, home-recorded performances by Alabama artists and will include special guest appearances by local celebrities.
The special will benefit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
“The goal of ‘Alabama Strong’ is to provide some entertainment and distraction from all the heavy stuff our country is dealing with right now,” said WBRC FOX6 News Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston. “Life is tough and scary for so many people during this time. I hope this special is a welcomed break for the entire family. It also provides a chance to help so many who are in need.”
Performers for the special include Clinton Babers, Walker Burroughs, Sara Evans, Alvin Garrett, Taylor Hicks, Ruben Studdard, Wes Wyatt, and Mickey Ferguson.
There will be special guest appearances and messages from Bo Jackson, Clayne Crawford, Rickey Smiley, Roy Wood Jr., and Funny Maine.
“Alabama Strong” airs on WBRC FOX6 Sunday, May 10 at 6 p.m. WBRC’s sister stations in Alabama will also air the special as follows: Saturday, May 9 at 9 p.m. on WAFF (Huntsville), Saturday, May 9 at 6 p.m. on WSFA (Montgomery), and Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m. on WTVY (Dothan).
