Urgent Care for Children will now test adults for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Urgent Care for Children is expanding its patient base, but only for COVID-19 testing.
“Many workplaces are requiring their employees get a COVID-19 test done and have a negative result before they can come back to work so we want to help in aiding those people get back to work as our state slowly reopens,” said Anna Peacock, Marketing Manager, Urgent Care for Children.
Urgent Care for Children has tested hundreds of people 21 and younger for COVID-19 over the last several weeks. Those patients were required to be screened and meet certain criteria before they could be tested.
“We were first asking people to come through our telemedicine platform because tests were so limited,” said Peacock.
Peacock said the screening has been eliminated but people will still need to make an appointment before being tested for the virus.
“First step is calling the hotline, and then from there, the adult patient will have option of paying a flat-rate fee or filing it through their insurance and then from there, they would be allowed to choose the location where they’d want to receive the test curbside from,” explained Peacock.
She added, “We know that there is a shortage of tests in the state and we are here to kind of bridge that gap for adults.”
To learn more about COVID-19 testing at Urgent Care for Children, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.