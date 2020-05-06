Two Jefferson County students earn perfect 36 on the ACT

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two Jefferson County International Baccalaureate classmates have done something very few students do, they both earned a perfect 36 on their ACTs.
Congratulations to Jonathan Sanders and Benjamin Moose for their hard work and achievements.
The accomplishment is extremely rare. In 2018, of the nearly two million students who took the test, only 0.195% received the perfect score.
In addition to their own successes, both young men have also found time to help their classmates. They along with a few other like-minded friends provided tutoring in preparation for the test. They set aside an afternoon each week to help students with math, but the demand was so strong and their efforts so appreciated, that they extended the tutoring to two more afternoons.
“Jonathan and Ben are clearly talented scholars, but in addition to that, they both have a desire to serve their communities and offer tutoring to classmates. We’re so fortunate to have students of this caliber at JCIB,” said principal Lori Lightsey.
Both Sanders and Moose are 11th graders at JCIB and currently hold GPAs which put them among the top 10 students in their class.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.